181,679 Shares in Teradata Corporation $TDC Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Teradata as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teradata by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 23.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Teradata Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Teradata from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

