Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 0.8%

Zoom Communications stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $6,065,104.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,785.06. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150 over the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 52.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth about $2,334,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

