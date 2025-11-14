Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ziff Davis

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $871,304.91. This trade represents a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 174,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 93.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $363.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.