Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 174,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 93.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ZD opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.61.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $363.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
