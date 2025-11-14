Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TDY Earnings

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $21.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $505.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $246,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

