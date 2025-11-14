Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of WST FY2025 Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $7.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.67. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of WST stock opened at $266.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day moving average is $241.26. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $348.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

