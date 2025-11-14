Zacks Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $11.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.92. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $44.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $13.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $13.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $47.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $12.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $51.04 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price objective on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.61.

NYSE URI traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $840.18. 64,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $934.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $837.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 650.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

