Zacks Research Downgrades Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) to Hold

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

KGS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:KGS opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.31. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business had revenue of $322.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplify Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amplify Investments LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

