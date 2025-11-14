Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CFG

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of CFG opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $55.24.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,399,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,684 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,309.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
