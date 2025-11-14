Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Posts Earnings Results

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Yunhong Green CTI had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Yunhong Green CTI Stock Performance

YHGJ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 8,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.43. Yunhong Green CTI has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Yunhong Green CTI in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yunhong Green CTI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

