Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,032.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $820.93 and its 200 day moving average is $779.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

