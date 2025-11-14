Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 819 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 74,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

NYSE UNH opened at $332.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.53 and its 200-day moving average is $320.74. The firm has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

