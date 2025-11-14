Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 289,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

