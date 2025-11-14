Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,864. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

