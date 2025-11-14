Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.5%

GILD opened at $125.20 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

