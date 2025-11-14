Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.66. The firm has a market cap of $403.69 billion, a PE ratio of 142.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.