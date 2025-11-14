Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.