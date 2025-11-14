WP Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 1.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,595,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,607,000 after buying an additional 1,689,020 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,402,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,177,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4515 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

