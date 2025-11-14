WP Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,288 Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

