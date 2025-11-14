Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

