Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Shares of WFCF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.66. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.11% of Where Food Comes From worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Where Food Comes From in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

