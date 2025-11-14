What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for PCT Q4 Earnings?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of PCT opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

