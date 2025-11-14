What is BWS Financial’s Estimate for Xperi Q1 Earnings?

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Xperi in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xperi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Xperi Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.29. Xperi has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 51.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 140.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 75,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

