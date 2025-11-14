Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

WFC opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

