Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $143.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

