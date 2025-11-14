Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CommScope by 5.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 128,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ COMM opened at $16.73 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Northland Capmk raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CommScope

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.