Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust $BIT

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:BIT opened at $13.21 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

