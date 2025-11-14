Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation $KEQU

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 61.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 43.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kewaunee Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kewaunee Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Insider Transactions at Kewaunee Scientific

In related news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $297,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,313.60. This represents a 45.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,476.64. This trade represents a 20.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,880 shares of company stock worth $689,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.