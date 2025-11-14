Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $352,000 in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $88.63 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

Nebius Group Profile

Free Report

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

