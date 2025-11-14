Wealth Alliance LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 230.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

