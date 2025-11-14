Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.12.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Nathan D. Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,926.52. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 74.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

