Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $143.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

