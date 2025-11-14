Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in SLB Limited $SLB

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SLB by 211.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in SLB during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 21,737.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SLB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

SLB Price Performance

SLB opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.