Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3,105.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,857,651.90. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at $28,857,651.90. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and have sold 536,550 shares worth $87,979,943. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of -214.15, a P/E/G ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $144.32 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

