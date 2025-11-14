Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after buying an additional 642,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after purchasing an additional 846,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.