Visa (V) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Visa (NYSE: V):

10/29/2025 – Visa was given a new $425.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Visa was given a new $425.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/29/2025 – Visa was given a new $398.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $425.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $408.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $398.00.

10/23/2025 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Visa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Visa was given a new $412.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Visa had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Visa was given a new $410.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Visa had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

