Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $335.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.69. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

