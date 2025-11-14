VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 478.86 and traded as low as GBX 463. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund shares last traded at GBX 465, with a volume of 121,810 shares trading hands.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £601.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 478.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.74.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (“the Company” or “VOF”) is a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.

