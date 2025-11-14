Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Daido Life Insurance Co.

Daido Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,489 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $614.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

