Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

VOO stock opened at $617.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $769.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

