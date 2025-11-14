Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

