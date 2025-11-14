Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $192.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.