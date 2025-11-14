Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of VLO traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.48. 1,204,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,357. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $183.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

