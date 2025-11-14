Unity Software (NYSE:U) Director Shlomo Dovrat Sells 30,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 159,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,145.43. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of U opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research raised shares of Unity Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

