United States Oil Fund LP $USO Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $84.58.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.