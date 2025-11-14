United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.64. United States Antimony shares last traded at $7.6250, with a volume of 4,567,857 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $8.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

United States Antimony Stock Up 6.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.85 and a beta of -0.10.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 45.32%. United States Antimony has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Antimony Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Antimony news, CEO Gary C. Evans bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,154.34. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile



United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Featured Stories

