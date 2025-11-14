UBS Group Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $18.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

CC opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Chemours has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 399,097 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemours by 124.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chemours by 69.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

