Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,956,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276,884 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 2.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 2.51% of Tyson Foods worth $501,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $553,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,055 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TSN opened at $54.28 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.38%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

