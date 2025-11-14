TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

TXNM stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

