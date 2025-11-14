Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $26.2110, with a volume of 2152422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $189,116.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,781.98. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $204,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,656.72. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 122,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,926 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 70.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 61.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 11.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

