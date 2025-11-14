Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,922 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $272.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.